WhatsApp Email 1 Shares

By Fernelle Neptune, Information Officer, Ministry of Health



(PRESS RELEASE) — A batch from the Cuban Medical Brigade on a mission to help Saint Lucia fight the COVID-19 pandemic recently returned home to Cuba. (see video report below article)

Minister for Health and Wellness Sen. Hon. Mary Isaac commended the Cuban healthcare workers for their sterling contribution and service provided to the people of Saint Lucia.

“They are returning home, they have served us in Saint Lucia, they have served us extremely well. Our people were reporting how pleased they are to have had these nurses and doctors attend to them during their stay here in Saint Lucia.

“I have already thanked them on behalf of the government and the people of Saint Lucia. I have thanked them for the service they gave to us so freely, so willingly and so loving. And we are here to say goodbye to them. Sadly, but is a reality that all good things often come to an end,” Isaac said.

Cuban Ambassador to Saint Lucia His Excellency Alejandro Simancas Marin emphasized the importance of international cooperation between the two countries and expressed their commitment to continue providing medical support.

“It is a special moment for them, after three months of working together. They are already part of the beautiful history of friendship, cooperation, and solidarity between Cuba and Saint Lucia.



“On behalf of the Cuban government and people and the Cuban medical brigade, we would like to express our appreciation to the Saint Lucia government, to the Saint Lucia people, Saint Lucia Ministry of Health and Wellness, Minister Mary Isaac for she has been very kind to be here with us today. We would like to express our appreciation to all of them for their hospitality to the Cuban health specialists,” he said.

A total of 29 nurses and one doctor of the Cuban Medical Brigade completed their mission and departed Saint Lucia for Cuba.

( 0 ) ( 0 )