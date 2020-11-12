Gov’t ‘working overtime’ to improve Respiratory Hospital — Chastanet

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — The government is “working overtime” to improve the structural and operational plans for the Respiratory Hospital.

That’s according to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet as the government comes under increasing public scrutiny regarding the deteriorating conditions of the former Victoria Hospital.

Video footage highlighting the conditions at the Respiratory Hospital was posted on social media recently. The Ministry of Health has since responded saying the footage was “of a temporary lodging area for a patient”. (SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW ARTICLE)

The prime minister, meantime, addressed the issue briefly on his official Facebook page on Thursday morning. His post was accompanied by photos showing ongoing works. See below.

“We are working overtime to improve the structural and operational plans for the Respiratory Hospital,” he said.

The prime minister explained that work is currently ongoing to upgrade and increase the hospital’s capacity from 82 beds to 126 beds. He said the upgrade also includes new medical equipment such as ventilators and oxygen lines.

“Work is also ongoing to remedy the issues with the structure that have been identified,” he noted.

The project is being financed by the World Bank.

( 0 ) ( 0 )