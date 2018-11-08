Gov’t to undertake road markings from Castries to Gros Islet

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring and pedestrian public that we will be undertaking road markings from Gros Islet to Castries. These works will be undertaken during the months of November and December 2018.

The markings will take place on the Castries — Gros Islet and John Compton Highway, section of Jeremie Street (Peynier — Bridge Street), Manoel Street, Inner Relief Road and will end at the Banannes Roundabout. These markings include all edge and center lines, all lane and directional arrows, all hatch lines and pedestrian crossings.

Motorists are asked to be cooperative and be guided by the Road Signs and cones and should pay attention to the Flaggers who will be on location. The working times may vary depending on the type of marking being undertaken.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the road works but these works are necessary as we continue implementing projects aimed at improving Road Safety.