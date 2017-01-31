Gov’t to hold more public consultations on DSH project

People in the South of the island, particularly those living in Vieux Fort, will have the opportunity to ask as much questions as possible about the proposed $US 2.6 billion Desert Star Holding (DSH) project in Vieux Fort.
As part of a series of ongoing consultations, government and Invest Saint Lucia officials, will hold a meeting with people in the South at the Vieux Fort Primary School on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m.
Senior Communications Officer of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Nicole Mc Donald has said that this meeting serves part of the wider consultative process with stakeholders.
Mc Donald said consultations have already been held with heads of various Town Councils and the government also plans to reach out to youth councils across the country.
A meeting with the Chamber of Commerce is also scheduled for February 8.
“What we are going to be focusing on is the race track which the government has said over and over again is the only part of the project that is set in stone,” Mc Donald stated.
The senior communication officer said the OPM want to answer people’s questions but at the same time, the government does not want the issue to be marred by misinformation.
Mc Donald said based on reports, some people are giving the wrong information and as such, she would advise them to reach out to the government or visit the available websites.
She also expressed concern about fear mongering in connection with the project, explaining that the “scare tactics” have caused people to be concerned about being displaced
Invest Saint Lucia has already engaged the two or three people who will be affected by the race track and most of the negotiations are ongoing, she said.
The OPM official said the government remains concerned about breach in confidentiality by public servants, which they hope to address in the near future.
“What has happened is that the government has missed out on the opportunity to bring this project to the people in a very organised,” Mc Donald explained.
She said the government remains committed to holding public consultations.
"will have the opportunity to ask as much questions...."
To ask as MANY not much.
I couldn't continue reading the article
YOU NEED TO HAVE UNDERSTOOD THAT CONSULTATIONS, THAT IS STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT IS AN ESSENTIAL PART OF ANY PROJECT NICOLE. IN FACT, A SPECIAL PR PERSON OR TEAM SHOULD HAVE BEEN PUT FORWARD FOR THIS PROJECT IN THE FIRST PLACE TO GARNER PUBLIC SENTIMENT AND TO EDUCATE. YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT YOUR GOVERNMENT STANDS IN THE WAY OF SOME PEOPLE COMPLETING CONSTRUCTION ON THEIR MILLION DOLLAR CONDOS AND DRIVING AUDIS AND RECEIVING ACCESS TO JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING THAT RIGHTFULLY BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE OF ST. LUCIA. YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT KENNY ANTHONY'S LEGACY WAS TOTALLY DESTROYED ON JUNE 6TH 2016. YOU NEEDED TO UNDERSTAND THAT ERNEST HILLAIRE DID NOT COME OFF HIS AMBASSODORSHIP TO REPRESENT FOOLAHSHO AND THE GULF IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES. YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT THIS PROJECT, IF COMPLETED IN FOUR YEARS, CAN TAKE AWAY ATLEAST THREE SEATS FROM THE OPPOSITION. YOU NEEDED TO HAVE UNDERSTOOD ALL OF THIS BEFORE EMBARKING ON THIS AND ANY OTHER PROJECT TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF ST.LUCIANS BECAUSE THE OPPOSITION HAD FIVE YEARS AND ALL THEY ACHIEVED WAS AN 11 MILLION DOLLAR BRIDGE, HIGHER TAXES AND JOBS FOR THE BOYS. NOW THAT YOU GET ALL OF THIS INTO THE PRETTY HEAD OF YOURS, I HOPE THAT YOU BEHAVE WITH MORE DELIGENCE IN YOUR OPERATIONS. IT WILL BE A ROCKY ROAD...THEY ARE JUST STARTING!
No Horse sh... project ,politicians know how stupid most St.Lucian are , and they take advantage of that ,one day, one day we will build the courage to stand not for political parties but for our Country.
Why consult after you have already made a decision ? Isn't that backwards? awa with our governments both past and present
I am happy for the leak. Leaks are nothing new it was done during the SLP era and we came down hard on the then gov't why all the crying out?
It just tells me that consultation was not done before this gov't signed the contract.
I also read the press release that the gov't and Invest St Lucia sent. They could not answer a lot of questions.
All what we are saying is that some parts of the contract needs negotiating.
I just hope this project doesn't blow up in our faces