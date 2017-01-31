Gov’t to hold more public consultations on DSH project

People in the South of the island, particularly those living in Vieux Fort, will have the opportunity to ask as much questions as possible about the proposed $US 2.6 billion Desert Star Holding (DSH) project in Vieux Fort.

As part of a series of ongoing consultations, government and Invest Saint Lucia officials, will hold a meeting with people in the South at the Vieux Fort Primary School on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m.

Senior Communications Officer of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Nicole Mc Donald has said that this meeting serves part of the wider consultative process with stakeholders.

Mc Donald said consultations have already been held with heads of various Town Councils and the government also plans to reach out to youth councils across the country.

A meeting with the Chamber of Commerce is also scheduled for February 8.

“What we are going to be focusing on is the race track which the government has said over and over again is the only part of the project that is set in stone,” Mc Donald stated.

The senior communication officer said the OPM want to answer people’s questions but at the same time, the government does not want the issue to be marred by misinformation.

Mc Donald said based on reports, some people are giving the wrong information and as such, she would advise them to reach out to the government or visit the available websites.

She also expressed concern about fear mongering in connection with the project, explaining that the “scare tactics” have caused people to be concerned about being displaced

Invest Saint Lucia has already engaged the two or three people who will be affected by the race track and most of the negotiations are ongoing, she said.

The OPM official said the government remains concerned about breach in confidentiality by public servants, which they hope to address in the near future.

“What has happened is that the government has missed out on the opportunity to bring this project to the people in a very organised,” Mc Donald explained.

She said the government remains committed to holding public consultations.