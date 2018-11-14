Don't Miss
Gov’t shuts down section of La Ressource Road

November 14, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy (DIPE) wishes to inform the general public in particular residents of Vieux Fort and environs, of the formal closure of the La Ressource Road, between the George Odlum Stadium and the La Ressource Bridge effective Thursday November 15, 2018.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of a new road to the soon to be constructed new multi-million dollar wold-class Hewanorra International Airport Terminal.

This project will also better connect the south of Saint Lucia to a world of new social and economic investment opportunities.

Residents and the motoring public are advised that a new by-pass road has been constructed providing very minimal disturbance to the normal commute. Residents and drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to directional and road traffic signs which will be posted for public guidance and safety.

Construction of the new road will improve road safety when turning into La Ressource Vieux Fort. The project includes construction of 1.6 kilometers of road, which includes site clearance, general excavation, dual carriageway construction, construction of drainage systems and undertake utility transfer work.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy applauds residents and motorists for their continued patience and support during the execution of this project, which paves the way for the injection of new life an investment in the south.

