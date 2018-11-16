Gov’t seeks authorization for finance minister to borrow US$4.9-million from CDB

(SNO)– A Sitting of the House of Assembly is expected to take place next week Tuesday and a number of government ministers will be laying papers during the event.

At the sitting, a motion for consideration will be laid in which the parliament authorises the minister of finance to borrow from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) an amount not exceeding US$4,927,210.00.

The funds consist of a Special Funds Resource portion in the amount of US$2,463,605.00 and an Ordinary Capital Resources portion in the amount of US$2,463,605.00 for the purpose of financing the Services of Consultants to conduct Implementation (LABs) Workshops and to set up a Performance Management and Delivery Unit.

The following Bills are also down for consideration:

1. Companies (Amendment)

2. International Trust (Amendment)

3. Income Tax (Amendment)

4. International Business Companies (Amendment)

5. International Partnership (Amendment)

6. Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (Amendment)

7. Agreement on Extradition (Saint Lucia and the French Republic)

8. Free Zone (Amendment)

9. Child (Care, Protection and Adoption)

10. Child Justice

Tuesday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m.

The Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Thursday, November 22nd, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.