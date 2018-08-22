Govt of Mexico support for NWU educational visit to health institutions

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Government of Mexico has extended support to the National Workers Union (NWU) in its quest for its members to be exposed to other health care institutions.

Four members of the National Workers Union from the NWU Health Sector branches will travel to Mexico in September 2018.

Nnamdi Obodoechina – from St. Jude Hospital.

Chrisentia Phillips-Augustin – from Saint Lucia National Mental Wellness Centre

Yoland Mathurin – from Victoria Hospital

Mary Joycelyn Popo – from the Delcer Wellness Center

Azariah Francis – a Registered Nurse from Dennery Hospital with a good speaking knowledge of Spanish will also be on the trip.

While in Mexico they will be guests of the Mexican Government. They will be attached and exposed to the health care system in Mexico. This should be a good eye opening visit for the workers at that health care level.

The Mexican Government and the NWU will share the cost of travel while all internal logistical arrangements and per diem for the workers will be borne by the Mexican Government. The Ministry of Health & Wellness will assist by granting leave with pay for the said employees.

The NWU is of the opinion that such an initiative by the union will help build the capacity of these workers, who upon return, will be in a better position to continue to make their contribution to Saint Lucia’s health care services.