Gov’t of Dominica’s legal adviser says PM Chastanet acting like a ‘lone ranger’ in Caribbean

(SNO) — Legal adviser to the government of Dominica, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan, has said Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is acting like a “lone ranger” in a number of issues affecting the region.
His comments came in light of a meeting of five Caribbean leaders, including Chastanet, with US President Donald Trump on Friday where a number of issues, including China and Venezuela will be discussed.
Astaphan told state-owned DBS Radio that there is no unified position among OECS and CARICOM leaders on a number of regional matters, saying some are acting selfishly.
“Some prime ministers, like Mr. Chastanet, … how should I call them? The lone ranger?” he stated. “You cannot be a long ranger in Caribbean politics if in fact you are part of the OECS and CARICOM.”
The Chastanet-led government in Saint Lucia has taken a number of positions on regional issues which are contrary to the positions taken by other Caribbean governments.
For example, on the Venezuelan crisis, the government of Saint Lucia has said the election of Nicolas Maduro as president for a second term was illegal and called for new polls while at the same time maintaining diplomatic relations with Caracas. Other Caribbean countries have openly stood by Maduro while others have opted to remain silent on the matter.
On the issue of cash-strapped regional carrier, LIAT, Chastanet has made it clear that Saint Lucia will not buy shares in the airline unless it is free to make its own commercial decisions. Other governments have been calling more regional leaders to buy shares to keep LIAT afloat.
On the LIAT matter, Astaphans said Chastanet only has what Astaphan called, “his own pipe dream”.
Meanwhile, Astaphan said the meeting with Trump by the Caribbean is meaningless.
“In fact, I think the prime ministers, in particular the prime ministers from the OECS have shown complete disrespect for the unity of the OECS and CARICOM,” he said.
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is playing house in the Prime Minister Mansion, He and wife is like Jack and Jill or Dick and Dora, so you can imagine.
PM Allen Chastanet better known as Not So Bright was a D- student in school, he wanted to impress his family after a series of failed Academic performances. He took the path of less resistance by enrolling in art and acting school, and graduating as an average student.
PM Allen Chastanet or Not So Bright could not find a job with his Art Degree and returned back to St. Lucia as a hidden failed man.
I have respect for Dumb and Dumber people who choose to be that on their own time, but it is different when a country have PM like that.
Its REALLY SAD, its a low lower for the country of ST. LUCIA.
More like lone idiot
For a "Lone Ranger" he is pointing the finger at the wrong person.
PM Chastanet will not invest his peoples tax money in LIAT because the solutions offered are all political and will not change a damned thing. The political solution will guarantee that the arms will be twisted and wallets squeezed twice a year, every year, for decades to come.
It seems the most practical solution is being avoided at all costs, possibly because quite a few political friends and appointees would be displaced if the PMs were to go down that road and do the right thing.
Rather, point the "Lone Ranger" finger at Finger-In-Every-Pie Ralph Gonsalves, who seems to be anywhere and everywhere - GLOBALLY - at the expense of his tiny population. Ralph is leading the charge to keep LIAT EXACTLY as it is, because God forbid his personal plaything should ever be taken away from him.
He could not even relinquish his seat on the ECCB without appointing his son to replace him there.
Chastanet is the ONE single PM in the Caribbean who has ANY airline experience at all. But Astaphan claims HE is the "Lone Ranger"??? That seems a little strange to me, especially since his predecessor Kenny Anthony held exactly the same position as regards LIAT.
What was that terrible position? Simply speaking, fix LIAT properly, make it a commercial proposition that will not continually feed on tax dollars decade after decade, and he would become a shareholder.
Terrible, isn't it?
Many of the Caribbean leaders have fall short on making the Caribbean better...preach a good game, but when get elected amnesia kicks in. I feel if Mr. Chasnet feel and noticed the same song have been sung for all those years with zero changes, well guess what lone ranger it is, we got to take the Bull by the horns sometimes. Like I said before and will say it again LIAT is a Fail project, and you guys know that. For all those years that this airline has been F**king the people royally prices have never gone down, always late, lost luggage, bad customer service and the list goes on. So, you are telling me we all need to follow this crappy way of business because you guys do not want to change the formula for the better. I know the changes that a being made is different from the norm, and we hate change. Its about time that the Caribbean stop sitting on the sidelines being cheerleader and do right by their people. Stop playing politics and get real, people live, and lively hood is on the line here, this aren’t cartoon out here this is real.
This guy talks loads of crap. Doing bussiness the "usual" way doesn't work and hasn't worked for the Caribbean. Go back to your sewer penguin unless you start providing solutions.
Will all know Chastanet is an arrogant guy, when this man try to talk for OECS countries, you all need to put him in his place it's just that simple. The boy been arrogant from times he didn't even win the sit in Soufriere the man done break down the people bridge and have the opposition spending money to fix the bridge.
In the case of Venezuela this clown need to take a back seat because it's a trick, a plan and plot these imperialist will pull to get support to overthrow a legitimate Government and we all know he already supporting them. Chastanet behave your self and calm yourself man STOP WITH THE FOOLISHNESS !!
CARICOM and the failed 1970s leftist ideology had been nothing but failure for the Caribbean. The narcissistic UWI trained leaders are being left behind in the economic social and moral development of our people as they waste taxpayers money without a valid blueprint for moving forward. Holness and the other countries will do more for our people with this meeting than the foolish leftists hammering away at Trump in our little islands from their positions on the liberal/ progressive plantations.
Our PM is going to bend the knee and kiss Trump ring.
With Chastanet's victory........ Astaphan lost his cash cow....the taxpayers of St. Lucia whom he bled for years as he stood with Kenny Anthony. Sour grapes.
well mr adviser you want to know why he acts as a lone ranger? he stands for what is truth and what is right and fair and apparently the other heads of caricom cant see this and want to do what is not right in the majority. he is not afraid to take a stand and be different from the rest of you. you know damn well this crisis in Venezuela is not right but yall dont care about the poor people but just use them to get yourself rich.
Facts. But we all kno chasnet is too much of an a** to see when he is being lured into a trap. All i can say time will tell.