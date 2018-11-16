Gov’t moving to rectify St. Jude Hospital issue PM Chastanet says

Share This On:

(SNO) — Prime Minister, Allen Chastanent, has said that his government is moving to rectify the long-running St. Jude Hospital issue.

Addressing the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce this week he said the designs and the engineering drawings for the project have been completed and funding has been secured for the proposed new wing.

“We are moving as fast as we possible can to rectify that situation,” he stated.

The St. Jude Hospital has been operating from the George Odlum Stadium for the past nine years and Chastanet said he know of the challenges faced there.

“We know the challenges that exist at the stadium and we are working with the staff as best as we possibly can to make them as comfortable as possible, but we recognize and understand the frustration by both the people who are working there, as well as the citizens who have to depend on it,” he stated.

According to the Prime Minister his government must do the right thing when it comes to the matter.

“I can assure all Saint Lucians that you will be very proud of the development,” he stated. I am comfortable that once you have all the financing, you have the design completed and you have a great company doing the implementation that you should not see a repeat of what happened the last five years.”