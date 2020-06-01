Govt implements ‘Income Support Programme’ for non-NIC contributors

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Government of Saint Lucia continues to provide relief for citizens who have been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Income Support Programme (ISP) for non-NIC contributors has been implemented and will be managed by the Ministry of Finance and Tourism collaboratively.

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet had announced in the Social Stabilization Plan the provisions for helping those who have lost their means of earning a living because of the COVID-19 crisis and are not registered contributors to the National Insurance Fund.

Specifically, persons or entities who generated income as off-shoot service providers of the tourism industry: taxi drivers, jet ski operators, vendors (beach, craft and provision market), farmers (agro-processors), tour guide operators, dive instructors, hairdressers, small bar/restaurant owners, artistes and entertainers (full list can be accessed by the Government of Saint Lucia website.) The Ministry of Tourism and Finance will work together to ensure that this support reaches all who have been affected.

The Ministry of Tourism will be the executing agency for the programme and responsible for: receiving applications under the ISP, reviewing and verifying applications of eligibility, approving applicants according to guidelines. However, a key component of the programme is for beneficiaries to register with the NIC.

Applicants must electronically complete and submit the relevant application form which will be made accessible on the Government of Saint Lucia website (www.govt.lc) and may be accessed from a computer or a mobile phone.

Eligible applicants will receive a monthly payment of $500 and may be extended on a month to month basis for a maximum period of three months.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the government to assist affected Saint Lucians at this time.

The Income Support Programme, simple strides towards recovery.

