Government to offer special incentives for new and innovative youth skills

November 25, 2021

Castries, Saint Lucia, Wednesday November 24, 2021:– Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development and The Youth Economy Philip J. Pierre says Government will provide “special incentives” to support the involvement of young people “in areas of specialization” identified by the new Ministry of The Youth Economy.

In the coming weeks, he says, the ministry — housed within the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and headed by the Prime Minister and Anse La Raye/Canaries MP Wayne Girard — will consider several approaches to activate the Ministry and The Youth Economy.

Addressing a ceremony launching the new Ministry on Monday, Prime Minister Pierre said the new approaches will include “Grass Roots Community Based and School Entrepreneurship Programs” that “will expand opportunities and participation in the Youth Economy island-wide.” 

Another new approach, he said, will be “Provision of support for incentives and business for youth business initiatives.”

The Prime Minister said Government will also establish “physical spaces to inspire creativity and improvement” and undertake “modernization of existing spaces where businesses are now conducted by young entrepreneurs.”

The ministry will hit the road soon with $5.4 million provided by Taiwan. 

Private Sector Invited to Help Build New Youth Economy
Venezuelan voters prove Lima Group and UWP wrong – Again!

