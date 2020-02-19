Government to formally launch the Medium Term Development Strategy

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Medium Term Development Strategy (MTDS) 2020 – 2023 will officially be launched by the Department of Economic Development, Transport and Civil Aviation on Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Finance Administrative Center, Pointe Seraphine. The MTDS represents the key strategy to achieve the short term development goals for the Government of Saint Lucia.

The MTDS was formulated via a broad based consultative process to identify innovative and responsive strategies to drive economic growth. That process resulted in the development of six Key Result Areas: three economic sectors (Agriculture, Infrastructure, Tourism) and three social sectors (Citizen Security, Education and Healthcare). These Key Results Areas allow Government to deliver tangible results within its fiscal constraints and to minimize risks associated with the implementation of the MTDS.

The MTDS seeks to achieve growth that is Accelerated, Resilient, Inclusive, Sustainable and Equitably shared (A.R.I.S.E.) Further, the MTDS has been branded with the tagline “Nou Tout Ansamn” (We Are Together) with the symbol of a conch shell signaling a clarion call for action. The branding encapsulates the koudmen (helping hand) philosophy inherent in the local culture.

The MTDS is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the strategic priorities of key development partners. The publication of the Medium Term Development Strategy marks a significant milestone in the formulation of a roadmap to achieve economic and social prosperity. It will serve as the primary policy document that will inform the country’s Public Sector Investment Programme.

Please contact Tommy Descartes, Chief Economist (Acting) at telephone number 1-758- 468-3814 or 1-758-7171396 for more information.

