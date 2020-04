Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development, and Consumer Affairs wishes to inform its customers that the Government Supply Warehouse at Faux A Chaud will be opened for business on Monday, April 6, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Please note that in keeping with standard recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, no more than 10 persons will be allowed in the warehouse.

Please be guided accordingly.

