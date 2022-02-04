The Government of Saint Lucia has rescinded a previous Cabinet decision to provide exclusive access to the Queen’s Chain bordering lands at Cap Estate belonging to Cabot.

The previous Cabinet decision, made during the Allen Chastanet administration, would have denied unrestricted public access to beaches bordering the Cabot lands.

The decision to rescind the Allen Chastanet Cabinet decision was made public by Minister for Physical Development, Stephenson King, on Wednesday’s State of the Nation programme on Choice TV. The public can now have unrestricted access to the three beaches at the site: Cas-en-Bas, Donkey and Secret Beaches.

According to King, “We have examined the factors and have decided that since Cabot owns over 300 acres of land surrounding those popular beaches, access to the Queen’s chain will be restored.”

As a result, he went out, “Marjorie will not be moved!” – referring to a popular beach bar, owned and run by a partially blind beach vendor, who had occupied part of the Cas-En-Bas beach for decades.

Senior Minister King, in reference to a proposed concession from the Cabot developers following public outrage and protests about restricted access to public beaches, indicated that “Public access to the beaches protected by the Queen’s Chain will not be a footpath, but a full driveway with recreational and parking facilities.”

The minister said the move is not expected to affect the developer’s development plans as Cabot owns over 300 acres of land surrounding the affected beaches.

In a public appeal to Cabot he said, “If Cabot Cares in truth, they will respect the decision of the government on behalf of the people of Saint Lucia.”