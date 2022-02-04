 

BREAKING NEWS

19 hours agoGovernment Restores Unrestricted Access to Public Beaches

1 day agoAllen Chastanet Calls for Transparency and Accountability in The Management of Public Finances

2 days agoExtension of Concessions on Barrels Imported

5 days agoSaint Lucia PM Addresses The Jamaica Stock Exchange on Digital Transformation

6 days agoLeading Caribbean Diplomat Recommends Proportional Representation

 

NewsGovernment Restores Unrestricted Access to Public Beaches

St. Lucia News OnlineFebruary 4, 2022111233 min

The Government of Saint Lucia has rescinded a previous Cabinet decision to provide exclusive access to the Queen’s Chain bordering lands at Cap Estate belonging to Cabot.

The previous Cabinet decision, made during the Allen Chastanet administration, would have denied unrestricted public access to beaches bordering the Cabot lands.

The decision to rescind the Allen Chastanet Cabinet decision was made public by Minister for Physical Development, Stephenson King, on Wednesday’s State of the Nation programme on Choice TV. The public can now have unrestricted access to the three beaches at the site: Cas-en-Bas, Donkey and Secret Beaches.

According to King, “We have examined the factors and have decided that since Cabot owns over 300 acres of land surrounding those popular beaches, access to the Queen’s chain will be restored.”

As a result, he went out, “Marjorie will not be moved!” – referring to a popular beach bar, owned and run by a partially blind beach vendor, who had occupied part of the Cas-En-Bas beach for decades.

Senior Minister King, in reference to a proposed concession from the Cabot developers following public outrage and protests about restricted access to public beaches, indicated that “Public access to the beaches protected by the Queen’s Chain will not be a footpath, but a full driveway with recreational and parking facilities.”

The minister said the move is not expected to affect the developer’s development plans as Cabot owns over 300 acres of land surrounding the affected beaches.

In a public appeal to Cabot he said, “If Cabot Cares in truth, they will respect the decision of the government on behalf of the people of Saint Lucia.”

Post Views: 1,123

St. Lucia News Online

previous
Allen Chastanet Calls for Transparency and Accountability in The Management of Public Finances

One comment

  • The Crow

    February 4, 2022 at 9:12 am

    That’s right my government! The asswipe Chas was NEVER for the people!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Allen Chastanet Calls for Transparency and Accountability in The Management of Public Finances

Allen Chastanet Calls for Transparency and Accountability in The Management of Public Finances

1 day ago
4 min 1092
St. Lucia News Online
Extension of Concessions on Barrels Imported

Extension of Concessions on Barrels Imported

2 days ago
1 min 486
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia PM Addresses The Jamaica Stock Exchange on Digital Transformation

Saint Lucia PM Addresses The Jamaica Stock Exchange on Digital Transformation

5 days ago
5 min 1321
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.