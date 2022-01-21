Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has made it clear that while his administration has taken no decision to mandate vaccination, the rising COVID numbers have kept mandatory vaccination on the table.

Addressing the local press on January 17, the Prime Minister made it clear – in response to a reporter’s question – that despite the high levels of speculation about the likelihood of mandatory vaccination, the government has kept its options open, refusing to exclude mandatory vaccination.

Pointing out that if persons simply “refuse” to get vaccinated and after having exhausted efforts to “educate” and explain the “pros and cons” to the public other options would be explored.

PM Pierre’s refusal to rule-out mandatory vaccination comes against the background of the growing success of the local anti-vaccination lobby in dissuading many people from taking the vaccine, even in the face of the deadly Delta Variant’s arrival with the 4th COVID Wave on July 25, 2021.

The latest rises in COVID figures, which have been consistent with higher levels of voluntary testing brought on by fears of the presence of the more transmissible Omicron variant, have been received with understandable alarm by health authorities and the government.

With all the misinformation and conspiracy theories about sinister reasons for getting people vaccinated, one of the island’s most influential talk show hosts has been adding to the problem of public mistrust regarding vaccination, by accusing health officials of deliberately suppressing the number of persons dying and afflicted by infirmities after vaccination, and planning to make vaccination mandatory.