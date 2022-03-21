 

BREAKING NEWS

14 hours agoGovernment of Saint Lucia (GOSL) Still in A Hole After Latest Fuel Price Adjustments

2 days agoUWP Six-Point -Plan- A Case of Preying on the Vulnerable

4 days agoCOVID Cases Rise in Martinique after Carnival Celebrations

4 days agoHas the Science been Replaced by Economics?

5 days agoNCMC Chair Lands Two New Top Regional Appointments

 

NewsGovernment of Saint Lucia (GOSL) Still in A Hole After Latest Fuel Price Adjustments

St. Lucia News OnlineMarch 22, 20223283 min

The latest increases in the price of gasoline diesel and cooking gas have still left the GOSL in a net position of subsidizing petroleum products.

Today, Monday 21st, the price of gas and diesel went up by $1.00 per gallon to $14.95 per gallon, while cooking gas went up to $35.46, $39.01 and $266.43 for 20lbs, 22lbs and 100lbs cylinders respectively.

Out of the $1.00 increase per gallon on gas and diesel, the GOSL is only able to collect a meager fuel excise tax of 27 cents per gallon on gas and 19 cents per gallon on diesel.

The total fuel excise tax expected to be collected from these new rates falls well short of the amount necessary to subsidize cooking gas. In other words, the government will still be out of pocket before the next price adjustment in three weeks and will therefore have to find new money to support the subsidies.

There is a good chance, given the case made by the prime minister for the desperate need for funds, that the price of petroleum products will be going up further in the next round of price adjustments.

Saint Lucians should brace themselves for higher gasoline, diesel and cooking gas prices and start the process of adjustments in their consumption of petroleum products.

The longer this situation persists the more pressure there will be for the price of other goods and services to go up. Already, supermarket prices are bearing witness to this.

Post Views: 328

St. Lucia News Online

previous
UWP Six-Point -Plan- A Case of Preying on the Vulnerable

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

UWP Six-Point -Plan- A Case of Preying on the Vulnerable

UWP Six-Point -Plan- A Case of Preying on the Vulnerable

2 days ago 1
5 min 573
St. Lucia News Online
COVID Cases Rise in Martinique after Carnival Celebrations

COVID Cases Rise in Martinique after Carnival Celebrations

4 days ago
2 min 1204
St. Lucia News Online
Has the Science been Replaced by Economics?

Has the Science been Replaced by Economics?

4 days ago
5 min 729
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.