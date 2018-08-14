Government of Saint Lucia endorses and sponsors Dennery Segment US promotional tour

(SNO) – On the morning of Monday, August 13, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Department of Culture held a press conference to announce the Government of Saint Lucia’s endorsement and support for the Dennery Segment August 30-October 10 promotional tour of the United States of America.

The six-State promotional tour to the United States coincides with the 2018 West Indian American Day Parade celebrations (Labour Day) and 2018 Miami Carnival.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet met with some of the Dennery Segment artistes to wish them well as they embark on the multi-city US tour.

The artistes will perform in Hartford, CT; Brooklyn, NY; Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; and Miami, FL.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, “the aim is to showcase our high quality Saint Lucian culture and music to international audiences with the hope of attracting major investments”.

The following artists supported by their managers will be embarking on the tour:

– Keenan, Krome & Nasis

– Lance Montoute (Mac 11)

– Mighty & Surbance

– Kurd Leonce (Blackboy)

– Brendon Thourille (Umpa)

– Big C, Migos & Mata

– Cooyah

– Shemmy J

– Seebo

Local company, Empire Media, is collaborating with the Government of Saint Lucia on the tour initiative.

Also endorsing the tour are the Saint Lucia Mission NYC, Ministry of Culture, Export Saint Lucia and Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.











































