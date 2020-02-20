Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Government launches TSA

By Janelle Norville, GIS
February 20, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

(GIS) – The Ministry of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries on Monday, Feb. 17, officially launched the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA).

The TSA is a standard statistical framework, and the main tool for the economic measurement of tourism. It provides credible data on the impact of tourism and the associated employment. It also provides Saint Lucia’s balance of payments and information on tourism human resource characteristics.

Minister for Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries Hon. Dominic Fedee indicated that the TSA is very important in the process of designing economic policies related to tourism development. The implementation of the TSA serves to increase and improve knowledge of tourism’s importance relative to overall economic activity to Saint Lucia; assist in the development of more efficient tourism policies and employment; and create awareness among those directly and indirectly involved in the tourism sector of its economic importance, and by extension its role in all industries involved in the production of goods and services demanded by visitors which includes the agriculture sector.

Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association, Noorani Azeez, highlighted the country’s dependence on the Tourism Sector, and indicated that information is key to making the right decisions so as to benefit not only the sector but the people of Saint Lucia.

The TSA was developed by the World Tourism Organization the Organization for Economic Co-opération and Development (OECD), the Statistical Office of the European Communities (Eurostat) and the United Nations Statistics Division.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

More GIS News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.