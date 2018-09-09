Government extends condolences to the Jean family

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Government of Saint Lucia extends deepest condolences to former Permanent Secretary Ms. Allison Jean following the sudden death of her son, Mr. Botham Shem Jean.

Acting Prime Minister Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, speaking on behalf of the Government of Saint Lucia, stated that the tragic circumstances leading to the death of the 26-year-old in Dallas, Texas, has come as a shock and stated that “our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Jean, the Jean family and friends during this difficult time.”

Minister Joseph explained that The Embassy of Saint Lucia to the United States of America will do all within its power to assist the family in this time of great sorrow.

Ms. Jean is a long serving member of the Public Service and most recently served as Permanent Secretary in the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations.