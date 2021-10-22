Castries, Saint Lucia, Friday October 22, 2021:– The new Saint Lucia Government has delivered on yet another election promise: payment of Facility Fees for Primary School students island-wide.

Education Minister Shawn Edwards announced yesterday (Thursday) he’d delivered on the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) 2021 General Elections campaign promise when he met with principals from schools across the island.

The minister met the principals to hand them cheques covering the cost of the Facility Fees for all students in their respective schools.

The cheques amounted to a total of $2.6 million and were received ahead of the expected reopening of primary school classes on Monday (October 25).

The ceremony sealed the delivery of the ruling party’s promise, also contained in its 2021 Elections Manifesto.

On Page 22, in the section on “Primary” schools under “Education”, Item 1 states: “Government will pay the facility fees for Primary School students.”

Since taking office on May 17, the new administration led by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has also been able to secure a deal with FLOW to provide internet access and support to 4,000 homes across Saint Lucia, at a standard cost of $20 monthly.