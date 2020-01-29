Government continues national crime fighting strategy

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Government of Saint Lucia continues its efforts to work with communities as part of the National Crime Fighting strategy. Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet joined the Gros Islet Police Station as they embarked on a new community engagement program.

The objective of the meeting held at the Gros Islet Human Resource Development Centre was to help ascertain the needs and concerns of community members and provide vital information about community crime fighting strategies.

ASP Thomas of the Gros Islet Police Station went on to highlight some of the improvements made to their service delivery and community outreach programs.

Charon Gardener Hippolyte of the Project Management and Delivery Unit made a presentation on the national crime fighting strategy, research findings, data and plans for continued improvement and development within the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

Residents also got the chance to have open dialogue with the commissioner of police, the parliamentary representative Honourable Lenard Spider Montoute and Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet.

This forms part of ongoing outreach meetings to create healthier synergies between the police and the communities they serve.

