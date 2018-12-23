Government condemns UNC’s call for probe into procurement of Autralian marine vessels

(CMC) – The Government has condemned what it describes as “ridiculous” attempts by the opposition United National Congress (UNC) to “mislead not only the Trinidad and Tobago population but also, the Australian authorities with respect to the procurement of marine vessels from Australia”.

Nearly two weeks ago, former transport minister Devant Maharaj wrote to Australian Attorney General Christian Porter requesting a probe into the Dr. Keith Rowley-led administration’s procurement of vessels from INCAT and Austal in Australia.

Maharaj’s request was subsequently sent on to Aus­tralian Fed­er­al Po­lice for their con­sid­er­a­tion.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Communications Minister Stuart Young said the government will not be bothered by “he say, she say comments” in the media, but added that it will not sit by and allow the opposition to act irresponsibly in spreading conspiracy theories.

“We have been open and informative on these issues all along and will not sit idly by and let the corrupt UNC stain the excellent work that we have done, by planting and nurturing conspiracy theories and irresponsible baseless allegations of non-existent wrongdoing.

“The UNC’s ridiculous attempts to embroil the Australian Government in a so-called scandal for their local political survival is nothing short of reckless and treasonous.”

Government intends to make a statement on the matter in Parliament at the next sitting of the House.

“We will respond by educating the public on the very real dangers that the UNC poses to the wider national interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Young said.