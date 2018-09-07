Government committed to dialogue on establishment of Border Control Management Authority

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Government of Saint Lucia remains committed to continued dialogue with the Customs Department and all stakeholders in the establishment of the Border Control Management Authority.

In that regard a constructive meeting took place on Monday September 3rd 2018, between the Civil Service Association and the Steering Committee appointed by Cabinet to facilitate consultation and dialogue with stakeholders on the implementation of the Border Control Management Initiative.

The Government has since been informed of the unfortunate situation at the Customs Department as it pertains to a number of Customs staff calling in sick.

The Government assures the general public that it will do all within its power to minimize the impact and ensure continuity in the operations of the Customs Department.