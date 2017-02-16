Government and private sector pledge support for National Boxing Gym project

PRESS RELEASE – The Government of Saint Lucia, corporate entities and private citizens are continuing to show an unprecedented outpouring of support, for the efforts of the Saint Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA), in upgrading the national boxing gymnasium.

Sports Minister Hon.Edmund Estaphane recently visited the project site where he assessed the status of ongoing works and pledged government`s commitment to its successful completion. The Minister also immediately sourced construction material funded by the Saint Lucia National Lotteries Authority as a donation towards the project. He said he was pleased with the efforts of the SLBA and it would be remiss of him not to support.

Mr Nicholas John of the Hewanorra House has also donated seven hundred (700) concrete blocks for the project. Mr John noted that he has admired the progress of the project, which is situated along his daily commute and so he was pleased to make this investment in something like this which will positively benefit the nation`s youth.

CO Williams company limited has also financed the casting of the entire extended surface, as part of the company`s corporate responsibility to give back. The company says it stands ready where possible, to support projects that benefit young people.

The President of the SLBA Mr David “Shakes” Christopher also recently received a cheque from Courtesy Taxi Cooperative Society Limited, for the purchase of supplies currently needed for the project. Courtesy Taxi President Mr George Joseph says his membership is pleased to support Mr Christopher who is one of their own. He added that his Association recognises the effort of the SLBA as worthwhile.

The Saint Lucia Football Association, Mr Alvin Malaykhan, Miss Julie Bonnet and Mr Trevor Daniel all of whom are good friends of national boxing, have also made donations.

The (SLBA) expresses heartfelt gratitude to everyone who have so far made investments in the project.

To make donations interested individuals can call the SLBA President at 5840909 or email the association at stluciaboxing@gmail.com