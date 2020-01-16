Don't Miss
Government aims to reduce serious crime by 45 percent

By GIS
January 16, 2020

(GIS) – Efforts by Government of Saint Lucia to improve citizen safety, are bearing fruit—so says Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet after a high caliber weapon was confiscated this past weekend.

As part of its medium-term development plan for the period ending 2022, government has made citizen safety a key area of focus, with the aim of reducing serious crime by 45 percent, while reducing repeat offenders by 35 percent.

As part of the initiative, over 500 more closed circuit television cameras are to be installed along the island’s roadways with the help of Digicel. Speaking at a pre-cabinet press briefing on Jan. 13, Prime Minister Chastanet said such interventions are necessary.

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

