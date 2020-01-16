Government aims to reduce serious crime by 45 percent

Share This On:

(GIS) – Efforts by Government of Saint Lucia to improve citizen safety, are bearing fruit—so says Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet after a high caliber weapon was confiscated this past weekend.

As part of its medium-term development plan for the period ending 2022, government has made citizen safety a key area of focus, with the aim of reducing serious crime by 45 percent, while reducing repeat offenders by 35 percent.

As part of the initiative, over 500 more closed circuit television cameras are to be installed along the island’s roadways with the help of Digicel. Speaking at a pre-cabinet press briefing on Jan. 13, Prime Minister Chastanet said such interventions are necessary.

