Musician Gordon ‘Chacom’ Leon passes away

By SNO Staff
February 10, 2017
Gordon Leon

Veteran St. Lucian musician Gordon Gene Leon, aka ‘Chacom’, died on Friday, Feb. 10 – about eights months after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

He was 60 years old.

Leon was born and raised in Marchand, Castries but spent most of his school years in Trinidad.

His official entry into music began when he joined the Diamond Steel Ochestra but bloomed when he became a member of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Band where was to spend 37 years.

He formed the De Soca-Lypso Revue tent in 2011 and retired from the police force in 2012 as Acting Supt. of Police.

Leon was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in June 2016 and publicly announced the illness in August.

