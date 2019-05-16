Goodman’s 4-for-17 routs Goodman Warriors in Gros Islet cricket

Share This On:

The 2019 Gros Islet Domestic 50 Over Cricket Tournament sponsored by District Representative Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute got underway on Wednesday, May 15 at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

Some of Saint Lucia’s most outstanding young cricketers were on display.

Goodman Warriors were 120 all out in 27 overs against Melius Challengers.

Kevyn Arnold made 29, skipper Tyrel Chicot 22, and Rashaad Gaston 16.

Ryan Goodman took 4-17 for Melius Challengers, captain Kimani Melius 3-25, Tarrique Edward 2-22, and Sanjay Hayle 2-25.

Play will resume on Thursday with Challengers seeking to attain 121 for the win.

