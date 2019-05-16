Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

Goodman’s 4-for-17 routs Goodman Warriors in Gros Islet cricket

By St. Lucia News Online
May 16, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

The 2019 Gros Islet Domestic 50 Over Cricket Tournament sponsored by District Representative Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute got underway on Wednesday, May 15 at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

Some of Saint Lucia’s most outstanding young cricketers were on display.

Goodman Warriors were 120 all out in 27 overs against Melius Challengers.

Kevyn Arnold made 29, skipper Tyrel Chicot 22, and Rashaad Gaston 16.

Ryan Goodman took 4-17 for Melius Challengers, captain Kimani Melius 3-25, Tarrique Edward 2-22, and Sanjay Hayle 2-25.

Play will resume on Thursday with Challengers seeking to attain 121 for the win.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.