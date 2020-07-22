Gonzalo is expected to become hurricane by Thursday

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 22nd July 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 24°C or 75°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 6.9 mm at GFL Charles Airport: 0.6 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 80.5 mm at GFL Charles Airport: 65.0 mm.

Sunset today: 6:35 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 18 mph or 29 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at present…. High at 5:45 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 12:35 pm… High at 6:52 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A weak tropical wave located over the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 14 mph or 23 km/h. This wave will cause a few cloudy periods with showers to develop over the Eastern Caribbean as it gradually moves away from the islands during the next 24 hours.

Another weak tropical located just east of the Lesser Antilles ahead of Tropical Storm GONZALO will be approaching the islands by tomorrow, Thursday, producing scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms.

At 8:50 am today, Tropical Depression Seven was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gonzalo. At 11:00 am, Tropical storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.9 degrees north, longitude 43.6 degrees west, or about 1196 miles or 1926 kilometers east southeast of Saint Lucia. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph or 85 km/h. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.

The storm is moving toward the west at 14 mph or 22 km/h. It is projected to move across the southern Windward Islands on Saturday.

Residents and interests in the Windward Islands are advised to closely monitor the progress of this system.

A third tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 14 mph or 23 km/h.