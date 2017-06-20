Golf course changes intend to only make it a better tourism product – Sandals official

Chairman of Sandals Resorts Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart has said that plans for the recently acquired Cap Estate 18-hole Championship Golf Course are geared only at making the facility better.

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) announced on June 1, that it had acquired the property and would soon brand it as the Sandals Saint Lucia Golf and Country Club.

Among plans for the club, is the intention to transform it into a facility that will house major international tournaments.

Speaking at a press conference, Stewart said that a conference center and additional amenities are on the cards for the course.

“We plan to make the facilities better for the membership and all those that use it. We plan to refurbish all of what’s here and we plan to put additional facilities; maybe a pool for families, maybe a tennis court, and the thoughts are to put a big conference centre that would accommodate our hotels and the wider communities of functions in St. Lucia,” Stewart said.

“What we would like to do is bring it up to the level that we can have major international golf tournaments. Beyond that I think the importance that I really want to get across is making it better, hopefully, for the St. Lucian communities,” he added.

He believes that an international facility “augurs well for one and all.”

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee endorsed the initiative, stating that the recent purchase has safeguarded the future of the golf course.

“I think in a very special way, as well, it does secure the future of this golf course which is a major component to tourism development in our country. For quite some time there was uncertainty as to whether this golf course would have been able to sustain itself as a business and that uncertainty presented tremendous concern throughout the corridors of the tourism sector, where hotels who depend very largely on the golf business wondered whether St Lucia would have had an 18-hole golf course,” he stated.

The golf course is located near the soon-to-be constructed Sandals La Source resort. A recent press release states that there are plans to create a family entertainment complex, swimming pool, tennis courts, new restaurants and improved meeting and conference amenities on the golf course property.

The facility will be accessible to guests from other resorts, cruise ship visitors and the people of Saint Lucia, the release said.