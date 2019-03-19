GoFundMe account created to assist Morne Serpent resident shot in the head

(SNO) — A GoFundMe account has been created to assist in raising funds for entrepreneur and photographer Robert “Bobby” Stanley who was shot earlier this year.

He has already undergone a major surgery to remove a bullet that was lodged in his head but now has to undergo another to remove fluids in the same part of his body.

The surgery costs $20,000 and relatives are appealing for assistance.

“We ask for your support with the cost of this surgery and the after-care of Bobby,” relatives said in forming the GoFundMe account. “He would require physiotherapy and other supplies to enable him to become the Bobby we know and love.”

The incident that changed Stanley’s life took place after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Morne Serpent, Grand Riviere, Gros Islet.

The GoFundMe account creator said Stanley was laying down on a sofa at home when he was “shot twice in the head”. Other reports suggests that Stanley, who is in his late 20s, was shot by a lone gunman, as he slept.

“Our family was broken, we thought we lost him,” his relatives said. “Frantically our family began to put money together so he could have a surgery ($40,000) to remove the bullet which is lodged in his head in hopes to save his life. Bobby is strong, very strong and the surgery went ok.”

They said Stanley was placed in a coma to help his body heal and when he was taken out, it showed how strong he was with his quick response.

However, more bad news was to follow since recent MRIs show that he had fluids in his head.

Relatives were told that he would have to undergo another major surgery to remove the fluids, which costs $20,000.

“We thank you for support in advance,” the relatives said.

Link to assist:

https://www.gofundme.com/bobby-stanley-life-changing-journey?fbclid=IwAR1sVHmcMZE4dVRKxzSCwmsERolywVkACb4Ih-0NQ31LFWys1mM2f-QP1Q0