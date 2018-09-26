Goal galore in Castries LUCELEC BOSL Youth League

(PRESS RELEASE) – It was tough going for defenders and goalkeepers on the weekend as action resumed in the Castries LUCELEC BOSL Youth League.

The third round of matches saw some outstanding attacking performances and it started with the Valley Soccer Club U11 which got past VSADC Pinehill U11 by 8 goals to nil. Valley Soccer Club were led by a hart trick from Omarion Edwin, braces from Alex Deveaux and Daniel Zakhour and a lone goal from Urai Clovis.

In U13 action also on Saturday VSADC Pinehill Dolphins edged out FC Pioneers by 3 goals to 2 thanks to a first half goal from Jamal Jacobie and second half solo efforts from Daviel Pilgrim and in form Messiah Pinel.

The VSADC Pinehill Sharks were not as lucky in their match against the rapidly improving Flow Lancers FC. Goal from Nathan Alexander, Ian Baptist and Marcus Paul for Flow Lancers FC were enough to cancel out a well taken goal by Danzel Dumars of VSADC Pinehill Sharks.

It was also tough going for VSADC Lucozade U15 in their encounter against FC Pioneers. This match was clash of national U14 selectees Shaquan Nelson and Ajani Hippolyte of FC Pioneers versus Keegan Caul of VSADC Lucozade.

The tandem of Hippolyte and Nelson proved too much for VSADC Lucozade to contain. Hippolyte recorded a brace while Nelson and Marlon Nurse scored individual efforts for FC Pioneers. Cagini Pilgrim who continued his hot goal scoring form recorded the lone effort for VSADC Lucozade as they lost the match by 4 goals to 1.

Valley Soccer Club remained winless in the U15 and lost for the third consecutive match when they played Flow Lancers FC. A brace by Daneo Caroo and one goal from Dante Fitz condemned Valley Soccer Club to the bottom of the U15 table.

In the U18 division Valley Soccer Club turned the tables on Flow Lancers FC when they romped to a 6 goals to 1 victory. For Valley Soccer Club Rio Longville once again ran riot around the defenders when he recorded four goals inside 54 minutes of play. Niall Bergasse and Denyl Jn.Baptiste were the other goal scorers for Valley Soccer Club. Omari James was the goal scorer for Flow Lancers FC.

In the final match of the weekend VSADC Lucozade U17 took on FC Pioneers. VSADC Lucozade took the lead in controversial fashion when the FC Pioneers goal keep walked away form the ball assuming that the match officials had blown his whistle for offsides. Quick thinking Ray J Modeste passed the ball into the back of the nets and the referee signaled a goal. In the resulting protest FC Pioneers were reduced to ten men. This allowed VSADC Lucozade to take control of the match.

FC Pioneers remained resolute and continued to create changes. Their endeavor paid dividends when a lofted second half free kick from Shaquan Nelson was misjudged by VSADC Lucozade goal keeper Neal Auguste and the scores were levelled. However, VSADC Lucozade secured all three points when Modeste was again first on the spot to slot home a loose ball in the penalty area to give his team a 2 goals to 1 victory.

Fourth round action takes place at the SAB on Saturday and Sunday. Parents, football lovers and the general public are all invited to support the young footballers.