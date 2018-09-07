Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Health and Wellness in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the Pan-American Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control will be conducting the Global School Health Survey from Monday September 10, 2018 and this will continue until Friday September 21, 2018.

The Global School Health Survey is a school based survey of students within the ages of 13 to 17 years. The survey is implemented globally using the same data collection questionnaire. This allows for comparison of the data generated by all the participating countries.

The survey is designed to assess all aspects of the students’ health primarily by focusing on an assessment of the factors which protective their health as well as factors which pose risks to their health both of which shape the overall health of these youth. The survey explores protective as well as behavioral risk factors which affect the overall health of this student population.

The survey questionnaire will be administered during one regular class period in randomly selected classes from Form 1 to Form 5 of all secondary schools in St. Lucia as well as the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. Students will be given Consent Forms beforehand to take home to parents for permission to participate in this survey. The data is essential to align health services to meet their health needs and to design programs to improve to better engage and involve youth in improving their health outcomes.

The Department of Health thanks the Ministry of Education as well as the parents and students for their support as we aim at improving the health of our youth.