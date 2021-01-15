Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 2 million

In tnis Reuters file photo healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic. Here in St. Lucia, the two deaths within 24 hours have been recorded as a result of the coronavirus.
(AP) — The global death toll from COVID-19 topped two million Friday as vaccines developed at breakneck speed are being rolled out around the world in an all-out campaign to vanquish the threat.

The milestone was reached just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The number of dead, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna.

While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and the many fatalities that were inaccurately attributed to other causes, especially early in the outbreak.

It took eight months to hit one million dead. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million.

“Behind this terrible number are names and faces — the smile that will now only be a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He said the toll “has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort”.

“Science has succeeded, but solidarity has failed,” he said.

