GKI Mabouya Valley U21 Tournament kicks off

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – GK Insurance (EC) Limited continues to reaffirm its mantra “Because We Care” in a major way. For another consecutive year, the company has partnered with the Mabouya Valley Football League for the much anticipated GK Insurance Mabouya Valley U21 Football Tournament.

The tournament is a major annual fixture in the highly spirited community, which draws hundreds of spectators from the valley and surrounding communities.

The brief sponsorship cheque handover ceremony took place at the EC Global Insurance Agency Office, official agents for GK Insurance (EC) Ltd. Roger Hare, Regional Business Development Manager for GK Insurance (EC) Ltd stated, “It is a great pleasure to partner with the community of Mabouya Valley and the tournament’s management team for another year. GK Insurance (EC) Ltd. and EC Global Insurance Agency feel like a genuine part of the Mabouya Valley family. Our sponsorship has helped to shape the careers of many of the youths in the community, who have gone on to represent various national youth teams. Some of these players are, Vernan Abbott, Gervan Janvier, Sherwin Simon and Peter Alfred. We anticipate another year of exciting football and friendly rivalry amongst the players and of course the fans.”

Kendal Emmanuel, President of the League stated, “The Mabouya Valley Football League extends its sincerest appreciation to GK Insurance for its continued support towards the development of the youth of Mabouya Valley. We look forward to the continuation of this longstanding partnership which has spanned over ten (10) years, indicative of our mutual interest in the betterment of the community by through providing young people with an avenue to engage in meaningful activities.”

GK Insurance (EC) Limited and parent company GraceKennedy Ltd strongly believe in the philosophy of supporting youth development within communities and this tournament partnership is a clear indication of the continued commitment to the cause. GK Insurance Mabouya Valley U21 Football Tournament officially kicked off on Saturday August 18th 2018 and will run over the course of the next few weeks.