GIS NEWS: Prime Minister Chastanet says many social ills are directly related to crime

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Hon. Allen M Chastenet said there are many social ills that need to be addressed to help reduce the crime apparent on the island.

“When you look at the homicides and how many of them really were domestic, I am not so sure that the police could have done anything to prevent them, so that points to a social problem. People seem to have great difficulty with conflict resolution.

“People seem to be under a lot of stress so those are some things where fixing the economy and generating money is going to help. I think that developing an after school program and teaching kids values through sports, celebrating our churches and the values that they promote, and trying to get better family lives are very important things.”

The prime minister went on to detail some of the ways that the government aims to tackle crime.

“Government’s plan to deal with crime is multi-faceted. One, trying to assist policemen in their investgations and getting those arrests made faster; two, to improve the quality of the courts to be able to prosecute people and if they are found guilty to get a conviction much faster; and three, that for young people going into prison, we find a halfway house for them because the idea of sending a 17 or 18 year-old kid into prison even if it is for remand, means that that person starts getting accustomed to a different way of life.”

The prime minister said these are critical measures that had to be taken at a critical time.