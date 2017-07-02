GIS NEWS: Prime Minister Chastanet says many social ills are directly related to crime

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Hon. Allen M Chastenet said there are many social ills that need to be addressed to help reduce the crime apparent on the island.
“When you look at the homicides and how many of them really were domestic, I am not so sure that the police could have done anything to prevent them, so that points to a social problem. People seem to have great difficulty with conflict resolution.
“People seem to be under a lot of stress so those are some things where fixing the economy and generating money is going to help. I think that developing an after school program and teaching kids values through sports, celebrating our churches and the values that they promote, and trying to get better family lives are very important things.”
The prime minister went on to detail some of the ways that the government aims to tackle crime.
“Government’s plan to deal with crime is multi-faceted. One, trying to assist policemen in their investgations and getting those arrests made faster; two, to improve the quality of the courts to be able to prosecute people and if they are found guilty to get a conviction much faster; and three, that for young people going into prison, we find a halfway house for them because the idea of sending a 17 or 18 year-old kid into prison even if it is for remand, means that that person starts getting accustomed to a different way of life.”
The prime minister said these are critical measures that had to be taken at a critical time.
This is very correct. He inherited this massive problem. But this has serious implications. Our elites ignored the growing youth problem, of no job skills. They have been very busy fulling the heads of the young with mainly noisy entertainment, and not knowledge that makes them ready for work.
Look it! These badly educated young people, can only do low-paying jobs like hotel cleaning and cutting grass. CXC qualified to be chamber maids and ordinary grass cutters. Look at the age profile of those people if you want more proof. Most are in their twenties and under 40 years of age. This means that the education system of the predominantly SLP governments did absolutely noting to prepare them for a good future. Stop blaming the parents. The politicians are getting over-generous pensions, greater than the man in the street for all the hot air they have delivered in exchange.
Such an abdication of responsibility does not help with the youth self-esteem, except when in a crowd screaming at the top of their lungs, en rouge, en rouge. Then they go back to their plywood homes, if they even got that, still poor and quite dejected. But now, they are even more stupid for wasting time. They have to wait again, to be called to cut grass again.
Gangs for self-esteem, and drugs as income do appear, to a lot of those people, as a better alternative. There you have it, the curse of our nasty Saint Lucian politics. Where the next eruption will happen is any one's guess. The SLP created several ghettos including Conway, Grave Yard, Egard, Bois Patat, Marchand, Bruce Ville, and Grass Street.
young men at age of 17 or 18 for sure are no more kids.