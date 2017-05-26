GIS NEWS: Marchand post office to be relocated
By GIS
May 26, 2017
The Saint Lucia Postal Service wishes to inform the general public that the Marchand Post Office will be temporarily relocated to the General Post Office, Bridge Street, Castries, effective Monday, May 29, until further notice.
The Saint Lucia Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience
Relocate Marchand and call it SLP Ghetto City.
What utter nonsense is this? How can the Marchand Post Office be relocated to the General Post Office in downtown Castries? Can I head to the General Post Office on Bridge Street to fetch my mail, and tell my friend that I am going to the Marchand Post Office? How ridiculous is this ! In fact, the Marchand Post Office is being closed down, albeit temporarily, and during the period of the closure, all services will be rendered at the General Post Office. That's all. Why are be trying so hard to appear to be bright? Let me be demonstratively ridiculous and announce the following: fellow Saint Lucians, please be advised that, effective May 30, the Marchand Road will be temporarily closed and that during that closure, the Marchand Road will be transferred to the Waterworks Road. Thank you for your cooperation.