GIS NEWS: Latin American, Caribbean climate talks in Saint Lucia

Experts from Latin America and the Caribbean are in Saint Lucia to attend a four-day sustainable development workshop ahead of international climate talks.

The workshop centres on building Sustainable National Greenhouse Gas Inventory Management Systems, and the use of the 2006 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Inventories for the Latin American and Caribbean Region.

Saint Lucia’s Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, Hon Dr Gale Rigobert was unable to make the opening ceremony. In her stead, the Permanent Secretary in the Department of Sustainable Development, Valerie Leon, read the Minister’s remarks about the importance of the workshop.

“Your presence here today demonstrates commitment to the ultimate objective of the UNFCCC—that of stabilizing gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with climate change,” she stated.

Donald Cooper, the Director of Mitigation, Data and Analysis at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said some countries are still operating as though it were three years ago. He encouraged countries to be global leaders by making ambitious demands on the world system.

“The world is a remarkable place right now and the opportunities are extraordinary. In the history of the UN, the opportunities to actually do something are greater than they’ve ever been. Unfortunately, most countries have not had that message delivered to them, so many them are still acting as though it were still three years ago and ambitious demands on the world system are still being put forward as if it were still three years ago,” he said.

The workshop was organised by the UNFCCC Secretariat in collaboration with the FAO, the UNDP/UNEP Global Support Program for NCs and BURs, and the Consultative Group of Experts on National Communications from Parties not included in the Annex I to the Convention.

The sustainable development workshop was held from June 12 – 16.