GIS NEWS: Government Information Service readies for disaster response

On the heels of an annual general meeting convened by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Director of the Government Information Service, Clement Wulf-Soulage, has indicated the steps that the GIS will take to ensure that information dissemination and disaster management is well coordinated during the hurricane season.
“The Government Information Service will facilitate the process of speaking with one voice in terms of storm information, evacuation orders, routes and shelters,” Mr. Wulf-Soulage explained. “With the guidance of NEMO, the GIS will convene a meeting with all media managers to explain the information plan and the role of the GIS in crisis management. We will designate three staff members to work closely with NEMO—one will be embedded with NEMO—to manage the local, regional and international press, so specifically we will make available a cameraman, an information officer, and an information assistant to work closely with NEMO. Furthermore, we shall establish a direct link with the MET Office.”
The GIS director pointed out that the National Television Network (NTN) has started to air hurricane precautions and emergency risk communications to ensure that citizens are prepared if and when a disaster strikes. He added that it is imperative for information management and dissemination to remain at the heart of crisis management.
“As far as information is concerned it is better to have a coordinated response and follow communications protocol. The specifity of information is important. It needs to be disseminated in a coordinated and structured manner so that others don’t become disadvantaged due to misinformation,” he said.
The annual meeting took place on June 30 at the Financial Administration Center.
By the who is this Clement guy, is he St.Lucian.its only a question, first time coming across such a surname.
A direct link with the met office. Really. You just. One down man,.i rather take my info from the NHC, there is a system east 1300 miles east of Barbados, are you aware of it. All the met office is saying is. A tropical wave is located is east of the lesser Antilles development is high for the five day as the system move westward. By the way, what wrong with the island leading radio station telephones. Sir are aware it was disconnected. My hurricane radio station. And now you talking about GIS and NEMO. What a laugh. It's time we get serious.. What has happen with the Red Cross in all if this. Why not have at least two individuals stationed at NEMO too. You'll always seems to be little girl their services. Count them in before it's too late. and mr Pm time to get things running again at RSL before the hurricane season gets into full swing, we will regret what we doing at some point.