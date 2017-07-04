GIS NEWS: Fairmont Hotels says Saint Lucia is a premium destination of choice in the Caribbean

Luxury hotel operator, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, recently announced the development of Fairmont Saint Lucia at Sunset Bay.

The hotel is expected to open in late 2019, with 120 rooms and 40 private residential villas situated on 25 acres and 1,870 feet of exquisite beach front on the southwest coast of Saint Lucia.

Ideally located within 20 minutes of the international airport, Fairmont Saint Lucia at Sunset Bay will be the island’s southernmost luxury resort, boasting spectacular views and access to Saint Lucia’s breathtaking natural landscapes, palm-fringed beaches, magnificent waterfalls, miles of unspoiled rainforest and the majestic Pitons.

“We are thrilled to be announcing this exciting new resort development on Saint Lucia,” said Kevin Frid, Chief Operating Officer (North and Central America) for AccorHotels. “Saint Lucia is a premium destination of choice in the Caribbean. Fairmont’s unique blend of exceptional design, location, luxury and hospitality will ensure that Fairmont Saint Lucia at Sunset Bay is a private and exclusive oasis for this stunning island, whose natural landscapes, breathtaking views, friendly locals and authentic culture will impress the most travelled individuals.”

The project is set to fuse contemporary design with the preservation and enhancement of the natural landscape, conserving micro-ecosystems of small mango groves and lush mountain streams, protecting the beach from tidal erosion, and investing in mature landscaping to instill a sense of privacy.

The development plans were announced on June 29 at a sod-turning ceremony for Fairmont Saint Lucia.