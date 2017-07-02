GIS NEWS: Decision to find new location for NCC might be made this week

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet recently discussed possible new locations for the National Cultural Centre.

“The Cultural Development Foundation had a meeting last week and they are going on a sight inspection to a couple of the venues, so hopefully by [this week] we will be able to settle on a new location, if in fact the move does take place,” he said.

“The one that I believe has the greatest opportunity is a piece of land [situated] behind Caribbean Metals in Union. It is in close proximity, there is a bus station that pedestrians have access to, it has water, electricity, road access, plenty of space for parking, a huge lake, and great ambience.”

The prime minister said while he hopes that location is chosen, it is up to the artisans to make that decision.

The prime minister also spoke of the Carnival season presently in full swing. He said he is happy to see the way in which the event is progressing.

Carnival and all of the activities that make up the event are now part of Soliel, the Saint Lucia Summer Festival. As such the prime minister said that just like all of the other components that fall under the Soleil umbrella, due attention and finance can now be given to the event.

“Last year the government spent EC$14 million on the Jazz Festival. So what we did was to put that entire $14 million back into the events committee, and now they are dividing it up over six events. The two largest events are Carnival and the Creole Heritage Festival.

“This is the first year, and I am really happy to see that people are starting to see what the concept is. I know that there was a lot of scepticism to begin with, but with the success of the Roots and Soul Festival, we received very strong feedback. Regarding the Carnival season, I believe that they are putting about $3 million dollars into it to beef up the overall production. I was very excited about the location for the opening of carnival being the Vigie field, and once we finalize if we are going to move the Cultural Centre or not, it creates another option for a venue for carnival.”