Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

GIS NEWS: Customs and immigration officials attend workshop

By GIS
June 17, 2017
Share2
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 2

immigration-stamp-travel-passport2Immigration and customs officers underwent training this week to clarify the roles and functions of border officers.

The training was geared at ensuring that there is a common understanding of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), and the Free Movement of Persons (FMP), and aims to further strengthen and build the capacity of officers on the CARICOM Free Movement regimes.

The “train-the-trainers” workshop also included a module on Customer Service and Effective Communication. It is expected that the intervention served to enhance officers’ ability to train their peers upon returning home.

The workshop was held by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat from June 13 – 14, in Barbados.

It is part of the Tenth European Development Fund (EDF) CSME Economic Integration Program.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.