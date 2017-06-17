GIS NEWS: Customs and immigration officials attend workshop

Immigration and customs officers underwent training this week to clarify the roles and functions of border officers.

The training was geared at ensuring that there is a common understanding of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), and the Free Movement of Persons (FMP), and aims to further strengthen and build the capacity of officers on the CARICOM Free Movement regimes.

The “train-the-trainers” workshop also included a module on Customer Service and Effective Communication. It is expected that the intervention served to enhance officers’ ability to train their peers upon returning home.

The workshop was held by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat from June 13 – 14, in Barbados.

It is part of the Tenth European Development Fund (EDF) CSME Economic Integration Program.