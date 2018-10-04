Girl ‘lured’ Bermudian teenager to his murder in England

(CMC) – Lyrico Steede, a 17-year-old Bermudian college student stabbed to death in England earlier this year, was “lured” to the scene of his attack, a jury at Nottingham Crown Court has heard.

Peter Joyce QC opened the case for the prosecution on Wednesday against five murder accused.

Steede, who lived in Bulwell, a market town near Nottingham in the English Midlands, was attacked in a children’s playground on the night of February 13.

Steede, who died from his wounds at a medical centre five days later, had lived in the UK for about five years to stay with family.

Four men allegedly aimed to “trap Lyrico and kill him”, Joyce told the court, with the aid of a 16-year-old girl, who could not be named for legal reasons.

Steede was said to have walked to the park with the girl around 7 p.m. (local time) with the four male defendants coming by taxi for the attack.

The court heard that the teen had been “a sitting duck”, and was set upon after he tripped over a railing while trying to escape.

The victim sought help at a house, where he was found by police seriously injured on the doorstep.

The jury heard that the group came “for one thing and one thing alone: to attack Lyrico”.

Two males aged 17 are on trial with the 16-year-old girl, along with Kasharn Campbell, of no fixed address, and Remmell Campbell-Miller, 18.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty.