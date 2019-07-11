Girl licks medical equipment before putting it back at doctor’s office

Share This On:

(JACK PHILLIPS/EPOCH TIMES) — A video that is being shared on social media shows a girl taking what appears to be a tongue depressor at a doctor’s office before licking it and putting it back.

The user claimed that the incident took place in Jacksonville, Florida, reported First Coast News.

A piece of paper above the container of tongue depressors says, “PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH MEDICAL SUPPLIES! THANK YOU,” according to Action News Jax.

The person then puts their hand in the canister and licks one of the tongue depressors.

The video appears to be part of a disturbing trend where people film themselves licking food and objects before placing them back on shelves.

First Coast News said that it has identified where the incident allegedly took place. Its reporters contacted the medical facility, which confirmed that it is working to confirm if it happened there.

According to Action News Jax, the video appears to have originated on Snapchat and was shared by a resident on Facebook.

“Apparently people think licking things is funny,” a Facebook post accompanying the video reads, as reported by First Coast News. “However, licking medical equipment is going too far.”

Other details about the incident are not clear.

Teen Identified

Police in East Texas said that a teenager from San Antonio has been identified as the suspect who took a container of Blue Bell ice cream, licked it, put the lid back on, and then placed it back in the shelf at an area Walmart.

The video of the incident went viral, drawing horror from people on social media. “You foul,” says a voice off-camera in the clip.

The teen’s name was not revealed by police as she is a juvenile, CBS News reported on July 5, adding that detectives have spoken with the suspect. They won’t be releasing her name to the public because she is a minor.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is now handling the case, said the Lufkin Police Department to CBS.

Before she was identified, reports said she could face as much as 20 years in prison. Officials were planning on arresting her on second-degree felony tampering charges.

Blue Bell issued a statement about the matter, saying the ice cream was not sold.

‘Copycat’

A man who filmed himself licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back in a viral video has spoken out.

Lenise Martin III told WVLA that it was a joke and a misunderstanding.

“It was a joke with no criminal intent or activity … but I was locked up with murderers and real criminals on maxim security,” said Martin in an interview with the news outlet, which showed him smiling and holding the ice cream.

But Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Commander Lonny Cavalier told CNN that Martin, who showed officials receipts to suggest that he had purchased the ice cream after licking it, wasn’t absolved of his crimes.

“Taking into consideration that he eventually purchased the same container is one thing,” Cavalier said. “However, he puts it on Facebook to gain this notoriety and at the end of the day, it gives other people ideas that are not the best interest of public health,” he added.

