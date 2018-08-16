Girl helps deliver baby as aunt unexpectedly gives birth in bathroom

(FOX NEWS) – A 10-year-old Virginia girl’s fondness for dolls helped save her newborn cousin after her aunt unexpectedly gave birth in a bathroom on Monday.

Chloe Carrion was in a Fairfax County home with her expectant 21-year-old aunt, who has not yet been identified, when the aunt complained she didn’t feel well.

The pregnant woman went into the bathroom with stomach pains only to realize she was actually in labor, WJLA News reported.

“She screamed my name and she says, ‘I had a baby.’ And I said, ‘No you didn’t,’ and she said, ‘Yes I did,’” Chloe told the news station, which reported the 21-year-old had been hiding the pregnancy from her family.

When Chloe ran to the bathroom, she couldn’t believe what she saw: her aunt had given birth on the toilet. The woman handed Chloe her newborn son before falling and passing out.

At that time, Chloe called her mother, April West, for help. West, who was in disbelief, saw the child for herself when Chloe used FaceTime to prove the child existed.

“She turned the phone around because we were on FaceTime, and on the camera I saw this little face,” West recalled to WJLA News.

While waiting for emergency medical officials to arrive, Chloe decided to put to use the same skills she’s learned from taking care of her baby dolls. Much of what she’s learned has been from watching videos on YouTube.

“The videos helped me with swaddling and cleaning him up from everything,” Chloe explained.

Chloe, with help from 911 dispatchers, then used a pair of household scissors to cut the baby’s umbilical cord.

“Chloe was just standing at the front door with the baby swaddled, and she was rocking him back and forth,” said West, who arrived shortly before emergency officials.

Both the baby, who’s been named Isaac, and his mother were taken to a local hospital. Both are doing well.

“I’m very proud of her. She was so brave,” West added. “Even as an adult, I don’t think I could have done what she did.”