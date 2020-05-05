GIFL/GINYSC Youth Assistance Donation

Share This On:

Share Pin 7 Shares

Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday 2nd May 2020, the Gros Islet Football League in collaboration with the Gros Islet North Youth and Sports Council held a distribution ceremony toward their “Youth Assistance Donation” initiative, with the aim to aid needy and underprivileged youth within the District of Gros Islet, given the economic crunch of the novel COVID-19 global pandemic.

This assistance donation comprised of food, personal care and cleaning supplies; a donation made to fifty-five (55) underprivileged youth within the Gros Islet District. Present at the ceremony were Executive Members and Affiliates of the GIFL i.e. Northern United All Stars, Monchy FC and GMC United and Executive Members of the GINYSC.

Mr. Shayne Paul, President of the GIFL, during his brief remarks granted a salute to the frontline workers in Saint Lucia and emphasized the need for members and affiliates to adhere to the official protocols and regulations issued by the state during this period.

Ms. Raejean Montoute, President of the GINYSC, mentioned during her remarks, gratitude towards the GIFL for issuing the invite for collaboration on this project and that collaboration among community groups expands the reach and resources available for any initiative.

The GIFL would like to extend considerable thanks and gratitude to the Gros Islet North Youth and Sports Council for coming on board with this initiative and grants its deepest appreciation to Massy Stores, Coal Pot Restaurant and the Gros Islet Constituency Branch for their generous donations. Additionally, to all individuals who contributed but preferred to remain anonymous, to you we say thank you.

We the Gros Islet Football League would like to take this opportunity to extend our kind regards to all our members and our extended football family. The global COVID-19 pandemic has created a space for us to be innovative with our thinking and programming, as we push to keep the spirit of football alive and well in our community, let us use this period to support each other and display how our sport can exuberate even off the field.

( 0 ) ( 0 )