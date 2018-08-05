Don't Miss
GIFL/Aurelien Soles Cup scheduled for today

Press Release
August 5, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Please be informed that the GIFL/AURELIEN SOLES INVITATIONAL U18 FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT has been postponed to Sunday 5th August 2018 with a few matches played during the weekday.

This postponement is as a result of the inclement weather which has deemed the playing surface unfit for play.

Due to the number of teams and games scheduled to play yesterday and the weather forecast was not scheduled to improve, the Gros Islet Football League has decided postpone yesterday’s activity.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

