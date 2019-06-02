Giant alligator breaks into Florida home by crawling through kitchen window

(MIAMI HERALD) — When police were called to a Clearwater home, they found a break-in suspect that was different than most.

An 11-foot gator broke into a home on Eagles Landing Circle West, entering through low kitchen windows, according to Clearwater police, which posted about the encounter on Facebook.

The homeowner called police when they saw the culprit. Officers and a trapper came to the home to capture the gator.

No one was injured, police noted.

