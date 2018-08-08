(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – SLUDTERA would like to inform all interested persons and organizations in St. Lucia, the Caribbean, and Latin America, that the GEW 2018 themes have been announced!

With less than 100 days until the 11th Global Entrepreneurship Week, the Global Entrepreneurship Network is excited to announce four themes for this year’s GEW 2018 celebration, recognizing women, youth, and inclusion in entrepreneurship, as well as connecting ecosystems around the world.

During Global Entrepreneurship Week, which will be held November 12-18, hosts and organizers across 170 countries will mobilize their partners and communities to join the celebration. Each year, nearly 10 million people participate in 39,000 simultaneous events over the course of the week.

GEW headquarters in Washington, D.C. will use the four themes to highlight powerful voices, ambassadors and GEN partner organizations around the world that promote, encourage and support the development of entrepreneurs within each of the four spaces.

GEW WOMEN

As communities and countries increasingly encourage entrepreneurs who create jobs, women can be a catalyst for large-scale economic growth – not just in countries where the basic rights of women are a struggle, but in developed economies as well. Studies have shown that women have lower levels of involvement in high-growth entrepreneurship than men, and research suggests that accelerating the rates of female entrepreneurship could have the same positive effect that the entry of women into the labor force had during the 20th century.

GEW Women celebrates female entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, investors and other startup champions, while offering opportunities to expand their networks, identify resources and share knowledge with other women around the world.

GEW YOUTH

As stronger entrepreneurship ecosystems emerge, young graduates unable to secure a job have more opportunities to leverage their economic freedom and create a job. As they choose to start and scale new businesses, they not only change their lives but also contribute to their communities and countries through job creation and economic renewal.

GEW Youth celebrates and shapes the next generation of innovators through activities and competitions to help them sharpen their skills and connect them to potential co-founders, mentors and even investors. This theme also celebrates and raises awareness of the importance of entrepreneurship education and the teaching of innovative skills.