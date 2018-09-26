Don't Miss
Get double data on Prepaid Mobile Combo Plans (Limited time only!)

By Flow
September 26, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) – Starting today and continuing until tomorrow, Thursday, September 27th at 11:59 p.m., Flow prepaid mobile customers can enjoy DOUBLE the data on any Prepaid Combo Plan or Prepaid Data Plan.

Just dial #129 from your prepaid phone, buy a Prepaid Combo Plan online, use the MyFlow app, or visit any Flow full service retail outlet to add a 1, 3, 7, or 30 day plan for you, your friends or family.

Stay safe and stay connected during the storm! Dial *129# or use the MyFLOW App to activate a combo plan + get DOUBLE data on Saint Lucia’s fastest and most reliable mobile data network.

#TSKirk #Flow4GLTE #BestValue #BestService

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.

