German couple jailed for repeatedly raping young son and selling him for sex

By Sky News
August 7, 2018
The pair have been jailed for 12 years

(SKY NEWS) – A German mother and her partner have been jailed for repeatedly raping the woman’s young son and selling him for sex online.

The woman, 48, who has been identified only as Berrin T, was sentenced to 12 years for rape, sexual abuse and forced prostitution at the Freiburg state court in southwestern Germany.

Her partner, Christian L, 39, was also sentenced to 12 years.

The court ruled that the man, who had a previous conviction for child abuse, must remain in preventive custody after serving his sentence.

The pair were accused of repeatedly abusing and raping the boy, who is now 10, and selling him to other men on the dark net for more than two years.

The abuse was filmed.

The couple and six others were arrested last year.

Several men have already been convicted in separate trials.

The couple has also been ordered to pay a total €42,500 (£38,000) in compensation to the boy and another victim, a young girl.

Local authorities have been accused of failing to protect the boy, who now lives with a foster family, as the mother’s partner was supposed to be banned from having contact with children.

Officials took the boy out of the family in March last year, but a local court sent him back weeks later.

